All set for Balochistan LG by-polls in 50 wards today

Polling will take place from 8am to 5pm without any break

QUETTA (Dunya News) – All arrangements have been finalised for the local government by-elections for 50 general wards in 25 districts of Balochistan to be held on Sunday (today).

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the by-elections are being held on Sunday (today) in 25 districts of the province, with 167 candidates are contesting for 50 general wards.

Polling material has been handed over to the presiding officers on Saturday. For these by-elections, a total of 60 polling stations and 138 polling booths have been set up across the 25 districts of the province, where the total number of registered voters is 43,784.

The ECP has established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) for the by-elections of local government in Balochistan.