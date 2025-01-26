President, PM praise security forces for successful operations against militants in KP

Vow to continue operations till complete elimination of terrorists

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 04:07:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 30 Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the bravery of security forces in eliminating terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during intelligence based operations.

He lauded the successful operations of the forces against Khawarij in districts of Lakki Marwat, Karak and Khyber.

The President said killing 30 Khawarij during different operations was a big success of security forces. He said the operations of security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorists.

It was a good omen that security forces carried out successful operations to wipe out terrorism, he said adding, “We have unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorists and defend the country.”

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for successful operations against terrorists.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating 30 Khawarij terrorists during the operations. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He said the government was determined to eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.

