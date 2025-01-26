Minister calls for serious approach to achieve political stability

Pakistan Pakistan Minister calls for serious approach to achieve political stability

Says country cannot afford deadlock in talks

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 02:51:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has underscored the need for a serious approach to achieve political stability.

Speaking to a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said, “Neither the government, the opposition, nor the people of Pakistan can afford a deadlock in dialogue.

“PTI should have waited for the government’s written response to their demands.”

He stressed that negotiations should focus on the well-being of the country and its citizens, rather than being treated as a contest for political victory or defeat.

“Setting aside personal grievances is crucial. For the welfare of the people, we must engage in dialogue with a sense of responsibility,” he added.

“The country has made economic progress, but now it’s time to adopt a mature attitude to ensure political stability for long-term benefits,” he added.