Minister calls for serious approach to achieve political stability
Pakistan
Says country cannot afford deadlock in talks
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has underscored the need for a serious approach to achieve political stability.
Speaking to a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said, “Neither the government, the opposition, nor the people of Pakistan can afford a deadlock in dialogue.
“PTI should have waited for the government’s written response to their demands.”
He stressed that negotiations should focus on the well-being of the country and its citizens, rather than being treated as a contest for political victory or defeat.
“Setting aside personal grievances is crucial. For the welfare of the people, we must engage in dialogue with a sense of responsibility,” he added.
“The country has made economic progress, but now it’s time to adopt a mature attitude to ensure political stability for long-term benefits,” he added.