Mansoor Ali Shah stresses alternative ways for litigants

Pakistan Pakistan Mansoor Ali Shah stresses alternative ways for litigants

Says the number of judges is quite low

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 02:39:46 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has stressed the need for adopting alternative ways to settle litigants’ disputes.

Speaking at a seminar, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan said the number of judges was quite low as only 13 judges were available for 1 million people.

In 2023, 1.7 million cases were disposed of. Even today cases are pending with the courts as it is.

“We will have to adopt alternative ways to settle litigants’ disputes. Most of the issues are due to the lawyers. Cases are delayed,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said.