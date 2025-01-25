UCP's 27th convocation confers degrees upon 582 graduates

Parents fulfill responsibility for 15 to 20 years, shaping their children into productive members

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The University of Central Punjab (UCP) held its 27th convocation on Saturday, conferring degrees upon 582 graduates, including students from diverse faculties such as Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering, Languages, Literature, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

The UCP Board of Governors Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood, Punjab Group of Colleges Executive Director Sohail Afzal, and UCP Pro-Rector Dr Hammad Naveed attended the function.

In recognition of outstanding performance, 29 gold medals, 24 silver medals, and 27 bronze medals were awarded to students who excelled in their domains.

Addressing the graduates, Mian Amer Mahmood stressed the significance of the day for both students and their parents. He highlighted the years of dedication and hard work parents invest in their children’s education, from daily routines to academic gain.

“Parents fulfill this responsibility for 15 to 20 years, shaping their children into productive members of society,” he stated.

Reflecting on life’s challenges, he noted that students often discover the sacrifices of their parents only when they become parents themselves. “As challenges increase, so do the opportunities,” he said, encouraging students to work harder to contribute positively to the nation.