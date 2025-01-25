Ahsan Iqbal all-praise for Punjab's aid package for minorities
Pakistan
He was addressing a ceremony in his ancestral constituency
NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday appreciated the newly-announced scheme aimed at helping minorities in the Punjab province.
He was addressing a ceremony in his ancestral constituency where he was all praise for the chief minister Maryam Nawaz for launching minority card.
Federal minister said the PML-N government eliminated the vice of terror in the country by spearheading the efforts to go after the terrorists.
He repeated that during the tenure of the PTI, the economy took a major hit as Imran Khan was a major hurdle for progress due to his ‘incapability’.
Praising his leadership, he said Shehbaz Sharif saved the economy from default even though the whole politics of PML-N was at stake in the process.