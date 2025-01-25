Ahsan Iqbal all praise for Punjab's aid package for minorities

He was addressing a ceremony in his ancestral constituency

Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 19:22:44 PKT

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday appreciated the newly-announced scheme aimed at helping minorities in the Punjab province.

He was addressing a ceremony in his ancestral constituency where he was all praise for the chief minister Maryam Nawaz for launching minority card.

Federal minister said the PML-N government eliminated the vice of terror in the country by spearheading the efforts to go after the terrorists.

He repeated that during the tenure of the PTI, the economy took a major hit as Imran Khan was a major hurdle for progress due to his ‘incapability’.

Praising his leadership, he said Shehbaz Sharif saved the economy from default even though the whole politics of PML-N was at stake in the process.



