26th constitutional amendment will be repealed by parliament, says Liaqat Baloch

Published On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 13:58:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir, Liaqat Baloch, stated that the 26th constitutional amendment would be repealed by the parliament and the independence of the judiciary would be restored.

Liaqat Baloch mentioned that a central delegation from the Milli Yakjehti Council would meet with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad on January 27 to discuss the situation in Kurram.

He also emphasised that the Council of Common Interests should address the objections between the federal and provincial governments.

He called for a crackdown on human trafficking and stated that the coalition government was united on anti-labor policies.

Additionally, Liaqat Baloch appreciated the selection of the Public Accounts Committee Chairman after one year and supported the Chairman of the Senate's decision following non-compliance of the production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.