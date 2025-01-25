Fire gutted marriage hall in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Fire gutted marriage hall in Karachi

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted due to gas leakage in the kitchen of marriage hall.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 05:20:29 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire broke out in a marriage hall located in Gulshan Maymar Sector X area of Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire marriage very quickly. At least four fire brigade and rescue vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the fire erupted due to gas leakage in the kitchen of marriage hall. No casualty was reported in the incident. However, the blaze completely destroyed the marriage hall.

