Sanaullah asks PTI to avail itself of dialogue opportunity

Sanaullah asks PTI to avail itself of dialogue opportunity

Says PTI is responsible for creating deadlock in dialogue process

Updated On: Sat, 25 Jan 2025 10:45:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avail opportunity of dialogue in the next meeting.

Rana Sanaullah while talking to a private television channel said that rejecting dialogue offer by PTI on January 28, was not the right decision.

The members of PTI had given the charter of demand and they should receive the reply in black and white, he added.

Sanaullah said PTI is responsible to create deadlock in the dialogue process. The last regime of PTI had also created difficulties in the economic sector of Pakistan, he stated.

In reply to a question about pressure of foreign country for the release of PTI founder, he said, we will take all the decisions in the larger national interest. To a question about social media act, he said the government will take all possible steps to control misuse of social media.

