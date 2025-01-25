Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Azerbaijan defence industry minister called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

Sat, 25 Jan 2025 05:35:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of Defence Industry of Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Mustafayev called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of their bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, investment and defence sectors.

Azerbaijan Minister for Defence Industry thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation. Vugar Mustafayev is visiting Pakistan to Co-Chair the 8th Session of Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, being held on 23-24 January 2025 in Islamabad.

