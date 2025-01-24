SCBA Secretary Salman Mansoor suspended

Sources said the suspension was due to violation of rules

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) suspended its Secretary Salman Mansoor on Friday.

Sources said Salman has been accused of misusing his office. Responding to his suspension, Salman said that SCBA rules do not prescribe suspension for anyone.

It emerged that the former secretary had filed a petition against the 26th amendment. As per the rules, it was required to seek the permission of SCBA president which was not taken in that case.

SCBA President Rauf Atta said the secretary was suspended for violation of rules. Atta said the former official did not even come to the meeting for any explanation.