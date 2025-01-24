PPP dissolves comittees for PML-N talks

Delegates authority to president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has dissolved all the committees formed for negotiations with the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

The authority for negotions on power-sharing formula with the PML-N have been delegated to President Asif Ali Zardari. He will directly engage with the prime minister on the matter.

The CEC members expressed concerns over the federal governmnet's imposition of an agricultural tax which he PPP members had proposed to reduc the tax from 45 percent to 20 percent.

The CEC convened a meeting at Zardari House to deliberate on the country’s political landscape.

All CEC members participated, with some joining via video link.

The meeting included a briefing by a special committee regarding negotiations with the government.

Members shared various suggestions on the political situation and the committee’s briefing. Sources revealed that Punjab members voiced grievance against the PML-N, accusing them of excluding the PPP from key decisions and legislative consultations.

The meeting highlighted internal challenges and emphasized the need for mutual trust and collaboration among political allies to address ongoing national issue effectively.

