Mass wedding of 51 couples held in Multan

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Under the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme” initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a mass wedding ceremony for 51 couples was organised in Multan.

Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed was the chief guest. He congratulated the newlyweds and extended best wishes.

Each couple received a card worth Rs100,000 from CM Maryam Nawaz.

The government also gifted the couple essential household items, including double bed, mattress, dinner set, kitchen supplies, and fans.

A Christian couple also participated in the ceremony.

Minister Ahmed highlighted Maryam Nawaz’s vision of public service, calling the programme a historic initiative reflecting her compassion for Punjab’s daughter.

The event featured prayers, lunch, and a vibrant Seraiki dance performance.