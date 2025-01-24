Mass wedding of 51 couples held in Multan
Pakistan
The event featured prayers, lunch, and a vibrant Saraiki dance performance.
MULTAN (Dunya News) – Under the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme” initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a mass wedding ceremony for 51 couples was organised in Multan.
Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed was the chief guest. He congratulated the newlyweds and extended best wishes.
Each couple received a card worth Rs100,000 from CM Maryam Nawaz.
The government also gifted the couple essential household items, including double bed, mattress, dinner set, kitchen supplies, and fans.
A Christian couple also participated in the ceremony.
Minister Ahmed highlighted Maryam Nawaz’s vision of public service, calling the programme a historic initiative reflecting her compassion for Punjab’s daughter.
The event featured prayers, lunch, and a vibrant Seraiki dance performance.