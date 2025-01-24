US refusal to release Dr Aafia exposes Pakistan's standing: IHC

ISLAMABD (Dunnya News) – Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq of the Islamabad High Court has remarked that the United States is exposing Pakistan’s global standing by refusing to release Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

During the hearing on a petition for Dr Aafia’s reparation from a US prison, her sister Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and US Attorney Clive Smith joined via video link.

Advocate Imran Shafiq and the additional attorney general also appeared in court.

The court was informed that former US president Joe Biden rejected Dr Aafia’s clemency appeal and declined a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.

Justice Ishaq noted that Biden pardoned his son but refused to release Dr Aafia.

The Foreign Ministry submitted reports about the diplomatic efforts, with the next hearing scheduled in two weeks.

