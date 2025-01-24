Mohsin Naqvi lauds Pakistani community's contributions in US

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday the Pakistani community in the US was playing an important role in several spheres of life.

Naqvi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Congress representatives and they discussed matters of mutual interest.

The participants discussed Pakistan’s economic situation, especially its IMF programme, and ways to improve bilateral relations.

The interior minister invited Congress representatives to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan’s businessman in US, Tahir Javed, and Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh were also present.