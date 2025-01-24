PTI contacts parties after talk failure with govt

JUI-F, PTI will hold meeting next week

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PTI has started making contacts with political parties after it has walked away from dialogue with the government, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

According to sources, contacts between JUI-F and PTI have been restored as both the parties will hold a meeting on political situation in the country next week.

The sources further revealed that a delegation of PTI will meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The new political situation developed in the country after PTI refused to go with the government on a dialogue table.

The PTI has said the government does not want to accept its demand for forming a judicial commission on May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

