NAB chairman distributes plots, cheques among affectees

Terms settlement of Rs70b of State Life biggest recovery Punjab NAB history

Updated On: Fri, 24 Jan 2025 02:52:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed distributed plots worth Rs70 billion and Rs97 crore cheques among 8,310 different affectees of housing schemes, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The NAB chairman was the chief gust at the distribution ceremony.

Allocation letters worth Rs70 billion were issued through Lake City Holding to 6,750 victims, who had been waiting for the allocation of plots from State Life Society since 2003.

State Life Cooperative Society under the supervision of NAB will be affiliated to the Lake City and the development will be in three years.

Speaking at the ceremony, the NAB chairman said that under NAB Lahore, the settlement of Rs70 billion of State Life plots will be considered the biggest recovery in the history of NAB in Punjab.

Cheques worth Rs97 crore were distributed to 1,560 victims of Formanites Housing waiting for plots since 2000.

Payment of Rs50 crore in the form benefit to the victims will begin within two months.

During his visit, the NAB chairman also inaugurated Business Facilitation Cell for the business community at Lahore NAB office.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said said it has been decided to establish a facility centre in Lahore to solve the property related problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

Efforts will be made to establish a special court for overseas Pakistanis in Lahore to resolve their issues on priority, he said, adding orders have been given to establish a facility cell in Lahore for the real estate sector.

It has been decided to bring together all stakeholders to speed up real estate activities in Punjab, the chairman added.

“Developers and regulators want to resolve issues under one roof to speed up approval and development of housing schemes.

“We will complete the works that used to take years in the past in weeks,” he said.

State Life and Formanites Housing scandals were solved by NAB Lahore teams in a very limited time which is commendable, the chairman said.

He presented certificates of appreciation to the combined investigation teams of State Life Cooperative and Formanites Housing.

Before departure, Chairman NAB also expressed his views in a comments book.