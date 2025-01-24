Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to join talks

Says govt will respond to charter of demands

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PM’s political adviser Rana Sanaullah has said the government has not walked away from talks, urging the PTI to come for dialogue as the government is serious in responding to its charter of demands.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader said dialogue was the only solution to problems, asking the PTI founder Imran Khan to speak the truth with people about his sit-ins, if he was really a truthful man.

Questioning the need of judicial commission on Nov 26 incidents, Rana Sanaullah said, “No matter if there is no deal between the government and the PTI, but talks should continue as in a democratic system of government communications between the Opposition and government must continue.”

“PTI is finding excuses to end talks. The government is serious in preparing reply for the PTI’s demands. Why it is in so harry. They had to have a meeting with Imran Khan before Jan 28. It is a mistake that the government joined talks with the PTI.

“If they had not conspired in 2017 with establishment, such circumstances they would have not faced today.

They themselves are responsible for all their problems,” the PM’s political adviser said.

He said he did not know that the house of Hamid Raza was raided, adding, “If it happened, he should have informed the government.

“Dialogue is meant for the sake of democracy. It is not for an individual.”

On PECA amendment bill, the PML-M leader said the bill was not passed in hurry.

“Efforts for amending the bill had been made since the rule of PTI. People’s respect and honour is safe on social media.

The amendment is not a final word. The issue could be debated. If something is wrong, ten amendments could be brought,” Rana Sana said.