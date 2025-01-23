PTI criticises controversial PECA, Digital Nation bills

Highlights party’s solidarity with journalists and condemns govt’s tactics to silence dissent

Updated On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 23:51:04 PKT

PESHAWER (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has labelled the controversial PECA amendment bill and Digital Nation Bill as ‘black laws’.

During a news conference, he pledged nationwide protests against the PECA bill, asserting that the government‘s intention is to curtail media freedom.

Akram highlighted the party’s solidarity with journalists and condemned the government’s tactics to silence dissent voices.

He lamented Bilawal Bhutto for supporting the amendments, suggesting it contradicts his earlier statement.

Furthermore, he accused the government of sabotaging negotiations over the judicial commission’s announcement while defending the integrity of involved PTI members against alleged smear campaign.