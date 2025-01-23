PM Shehbaz congratulates President Trump on assuming office

The PM urges a further strengthening of the US-Pakistan partnership

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his assumption of office sending a formal letter to express goodwill.

Additionally, Deputy Prime minister and Foreign Minister Isahq Dar has also extended congratulations to the new Secretary of State. The letter is said to foster positive relations between the two nations, marking a new chapter in diplomatic ties.

Earlier, world leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday for winning the US presidential election.

The PM urged a further strengthening of the US-Pakistan partnership.

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership," Sharif wrote on X.



