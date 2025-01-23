Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to continue political dialogue

The government is seriously working on the demands of PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui urged PTI to continue the political dialogue with the government.

The spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee said that it was really unfortunate that PTI called off the dialogue.

Talking to media on Thursday, Irfan Siddiqui said that the government is seriously working on the demands of PTI.

“The opposition took 42 days to submit its written demands and now they are demanding to form the judicial commission in seven days,” Irfan Siddiqui said.

He added that issues are resolved through talks and negotiations in the politics.

“The PTI should continue the talks. I request Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub to reconsider their decision,” he said.

The Senator was of the view that the opposition had given seven-day ultimatum and the deadline will expire on January 28.

He said that the government is considering to constitute the judicial commission and therefore the PTI should reconsider its decision.

He added that the meeting with Imran Khan would be arranged in a day or two.

Earlier, PTI refused to be part of the dialogue anymore over the government’s failure to form judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023 and Nov 26, 2024 cases.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar told media that Imran Khan had directed the party to withdraw from the dialogue amid government’s prevarication on the formation of judicial commissions as demanded by the PTI.