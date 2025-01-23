LHC to hear Imran Khan's disqualification, intra-party election cases

A five-member bench will hear the cases tomorrow

Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 11:06:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has scheduled hearings on petitions challenging the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan and issues related to intra-party elections.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, will hear the cases tomorrow (Friday). The court has summoned lawyers from both sides to present their arguments.

Imran Khan has filed a petition challenging his disqualification, arguing that the Election Commission did not have the authority to disqualify him, as it was not a judicial body.

The petition claimed the disqualification decision violated the constitution, urging the LHC to annul the Election Commission’s ruling.

In a separate petition, PTI has contended that the party has already conducted intra-party elections, while the Election Commission’s repeated notices for elections were unconstitutional and illegal. PTI has requested the LHC to declare the notices void.