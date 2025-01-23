Judicial commission meeting under CJP Yahya Afridi today

Pakistan Pakistan Judicial commission meeting under CJP Yahya Afridi today

The agenda includes the appointment of 12 additional judges to Sindh High Court

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 10:32:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the judicial commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The agenda includes consideration on 46 nominees for the appointment of 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court. The list includes six district and sessions judges alongside 40 lawyers.

Prominent names among the district and sessions judges are Suresh Kumar, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Mushtaq Ahmed Laghari, Tasneem Sultana, Munawar Sultana, and Ameer Ali Mahesar.

Notable lawyers under consideration are Ali Haider Ada, Nisar Ahmed Bhambhro, Riazat Ali Sahir, Miran Muhammad Shah, Raja Jawad Ali Sehr, Obaidur Rehman Khan, Rafique Ahmed Kalwar, Umaima Anwar Khan, and Muhammad Usman Ali Hadi.

The commission will also review candidates such as Mohsin Qadir Shahwani, Qazi Muhammad Bashir, Sandeep Malani, Muhammad Hassan Akbar, Syed Ahmed Shah, Imdad Ali Unar, and Chaudhry Atif Rafiq.

The meeting aims to finalise the most suitable candidates for their appointment as judges to the Sindh High Court.