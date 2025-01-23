Judicial commission meeting today under CJP Yahya Afridi

The agenda includes the appointment of 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court

Published On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 09:02:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting of the judicial commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, is scheduled to take place today (Thursday).

The agenda includes consideration on 46 nominees for the appointment of 12 additional judges to the Sindh High Court. The list includes six district and session judges alongside 40 lawyers.

Prominent names among the district and session judges include Suresh Kumar, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Mushtaq Ahmed Laghari, Tasneem Sultana, Munawar Sultana, and Ameer Ali Mahesar.

Notable lawyers under consideration are Ali Haider Ada, Nisar Ahmed Bhambhro, Riazat Ali Sahir, Miran Muhammad Shah, Raja Jawad Ali Sehr, Obaid-ur-Rehman Khan, Rafique Ahmed Kalwar, Umaima Anwar Khan, Muhammad Usman Ali Hadi, and others.

The commission will also review candidates such as Mohsin Qadir Shahwani, Qazi Muhammad Bashir, Sandeep Malani, Muhammad Hassan Akbar, Syed Ahmed Shah, Imdad Ali Unar, and Chaudhry Atif Rafiq.

The meeting aims to finalise the most suitable candidates for their appointment as judges to the Sindh High Court.