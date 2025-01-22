Opposition's civil disobedience plans won't succeed: Khawaja Asif

Says opposition’s past attempts, including civil disobedience, attacks, failed to achieve objectives

ISLAQMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the government has a planned strategy to counter any civil disobedience movement by the opposition.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he clarified that Barrister Gohar, not the government, proposed ending the negotiations.

He added while the opposition made claim about judicial commission and civil disobedience, the government remained unshaken.

Khawaja Asif highlighted that the opposition’s past attempts, including civil disobedience and attacks, had failed to achieve their objectives.

He urged them to outline their expectations from the judicial commission and included past events like the ‘35 punctures’ claims, sit-ins, and the May 9 incidents.

The minister lamented opposition-aligned social media personalities for spreading false rumors, emphasizing that the government was focused on addressing public issues rather than political distractions.

