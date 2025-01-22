PHC grants protective bail to Raoof Hasan, Naeem Haider Panjutha

The court granted the petitioners protective bail until Feb 6

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI leaders Naeem Haider Panjutha and Raoof Hasan.

The two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court heard the plea for protective bail filed by PTI leaders Advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha and Raoof Hasan. The court approved their protective bail.

The court granted the petitioners protective bail until Feb 6 and ordered that they not be arrested in any registered case during this period.

