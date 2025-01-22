Supreme Court adjourns overseas Pakistanis voting rights case for two weeks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court has assured a verdict in the overseas Pakistanis voting rights case before the next general election.

The constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, heard the case regarding the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appeared before the court.

Sheikh Rashid's lawyer emphasised the significance of granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that there was limited time on Wednesday but assured that the case would be heard soon. He added with a smile, "We will decide this case before the next elections."

The court has scheduled the next hearing for two weeks later and adjourned the proceedings for now.