One killed, four injured in Karachi road accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and four other were wounded in three separate road accidents in Karachi on late Tuesday night.

The first accident took place in Bhains Colony area where a truck collided with a trailer as a result two persons were wounded. The injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The second accident occurred in Federal B Area where a man was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit him. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

The third accident occurred at the National Highway near Ghagar Crossing where two persons sustained injuries when a mini-truck turned turtle due to over-speeding.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

