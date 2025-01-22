May 9 GHQ attack case hearing to be held at Adiala Jail today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder chairman Imran Khan will be present during the proceedings.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The hearing of the May 9 attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi will be held at the Adiala Jail today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

Special Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah will conduct the hearing. So far, the statements from five key prosecution eyewitnesses have been recorded on the opening day.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah will present more witnesses to give evidence in the case during today’s hearing. The prosecution is going to record the statements of 18 witnesses in the first phase.

During the previous hearing, eyewitnesses from the Rawalpindi police – ASI Saqib, Constables Shakil, Sajjad, and Yasir – recorded their statements. The witnesses presented evidence seized from the accused, including a helmet allegedly taken from anti-riot forces, petrol bombs, fragments of statues damaged during the attack, and mobile phones.

Additional evidence presented included sticks, flags, PTI caps, matches and wires. One mobile phone was reportedly discovered during the court proceedings.

There are over 143 accused in the GHQ attack case registered at RA Bazar police station including the jailed founding PTI chairman Imran Khan. The court had already declared 23 accused, including Shahbaz Gill and Zulfi Bukhari, absconders. Ten people were convicted for their role in the riots by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court on November 23.

