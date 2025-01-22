Minor boy injured in incident of kite flying in Gujranwala

Pakistan Pakistan Minor boy injured in incident of kite flying in Gujranwala

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 05:26:01 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A minor boy was seriously injured in the incident related to kite flying in Gujranwala on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the boy suffered severe burns allegedly when the string he was using to fly a kite touched live electric wires. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and sought report from RPO Gujranwala. She has also directed concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured boy.

