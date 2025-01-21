Mustafa Nawaz blames government on worsening political crisis

Asad Qaiser said country could progress under rule of law only

Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 20:12:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the government played a role in worsening the political crisis in the country.

Speaking to the media alongside senior PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, and Raja Nasir Abbas, Khokhar emphasized the urgent need to steer the nation away from further political unrest.

Assuring his commitment to working with PTI, Khokhar remarked, "In recent years, we have only witnessed political victimisation. The current government has contributed to deepening the crisis". He said that a consultative meeting will be held coming week to set the agenda and reach a decision."

PTI leader Asad Qaiser underscored that the country could only progress under the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. "The 1973 Constitution was a huge achievement for Pakistan," he said. The judiciary is being disabled, and he questioned the legal fraternity and its conscience.

"We are reaching out to all parties to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law," he said.

He also criticised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, stating that it had further eroded judicial powers by transferring them to the executive.

The former Speaker also called upon the nation to rise for their rights. He also expressed grave concern over the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Leader of the Opposition, Omar Ayub, asserted that the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law must remain a shared agenda.

He expressed optimism that opposition parties would soon reach a consensus, stressing the need to uphold justice and accountability in the country.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas reminded everyone that Pakistan was built through the collective efforts of its politicians and the people.

He also warned of dire consequences if urgent attention is not given to the prevailing political instability.

"Pakistan has already faced a partition once. If negligence persists, another tragedy could occur," he warned.