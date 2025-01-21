Federal cabinet takes key decisions in various sectors

PM calls for efforts to streamline the process of relief package for the deserving

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif headed the federal cabinet session on Tuesday which witnessed key decisions being made in various sectors.

In the meeting, the licenses of 86 foreign pilots working in Pakistan have been extended for further two years. It was added that the foreign pilots were hired because there was restrictions on the Pakistani pilots at the time.

In the session, a committee was formed to review the Toshakhana Act 2024 which would be headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Also, Prime Minister also constituted a committee to expedite the restructuring of the Utility Stores Corporation and to effectively monitor this process.

He also directed for a new and comprehensive strategy to deliver the PM’s relief package to the deserving.

