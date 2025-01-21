Supreme Court removes additional registrar over 'blunder'

Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court removes additional registrar over 'blunder'

Nazar Abbas was found guilty of scheduling constitutional bench case before regular bench

Updated On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 19:33:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan following the controversy regarding fixing the case removed Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas from his post.

A notification issued by Additional Registrar (Administration) stated that Nazar Abbas had been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

According to the statement, Abbas was found guilty of a blunder by scheduling a constitutional bench case for hearing before a regular bench.

The notification further stated that the additional registrar’s action wasted court’s and litigants' time and resources. The registrar of the Supreme Court has been directed to examine the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had recently issued a contempt notice to the Additional Registrar (Judicial) for failing to schedule cases about the powers of constitutional and regular benches.

The matter of bench jurisdictions was heard by a three-member bench, led by senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.