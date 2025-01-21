Punjab governor condoles with Mian Amer Mahmood over mother-in-law's death

Updated On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 16:58:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the residence of Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood to offer condolences on the passing of his mother-in-law.

The governor extended his heartiest sympathies to Mian Amer Mahmood and his family and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Sardar Saleem Haider said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your mother-in-law. Her loss is profound; may Allah grant you patience."

He further said, "In this moment of grief, we stand with the bereaved family. May Allah bless the departed soul with a high place in His mercy and grant the family strength to bear this loss."

