PM Shehbaz grieved over loss of lives in Turkiye fire incident

Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 16:30:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire incident in a hotel in Turkiye.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the fire in a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in Northern Turkiye,” the prime minister said in a post on social media platform X.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish nation, especially, the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

A fire engulfed a hotel at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkiye early Tuesday, killing 10 people died and injuring 32 others, the interior minister said.

