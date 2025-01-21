Killers are not only enemies of Balochistan, but of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Addressing the federal cabinet here, the premier said that some people are hostile to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that those who resort to killing and destroy assets are not only enemies of Balochistan, but of the entire Pakistan.

Addressing the federal cabinet here, the prime minister said that some people are hostile to Pakistan. They must realise that it is blatant hostility towards Pakistan.

Talking about Israel’s war on Gaza, he expressed the hope that the 42-day ceasefire would be a permanent ceasefire.

He said more than 50,000 Palestinians had been martyred during the 15-month war. Cities and towns had been decimated. “Pakistan raised its voice for a ceasefire in Gaza and also sent relief goods,” the premier added.

He said that the reconstruction is about to begin in Gaza and “Pakistan will play its part and fulfill its obligations.”

He said that flight operations started from Gwadar Airport yesterday. He called the Gwadar Airport project a welcome development and added that it was completed at a cost of $230 million.

He stressed on the importance of Gwadar Port in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz termed the airport a gift from China for Pakistan. “The project will benefit Balochistan and Pakistan’s economy,” he stated.

He also mentioned “long-term partnership framework” with the World Bank under which the global institution would invest $20 billion in Pakistan in next 10 years.

The IT (information technology) sector is progressing, he said and added that the country exported $348 million worth technology in December.

He praised and encouraged the entire IT team and said the sector would help the country earn foreign exchange.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also talked about electric vehicles and announced government’s commitment to further advance the sector.

He announced provision of the best facilities to Hajis this year.

The prime minister was all praise for the security forces who rendered sacrifices in fight against the Fitna al-Khawarij and made the country safe.