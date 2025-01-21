Over 23,000 Pakistani held in foreign jails, reveals foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia topped the list with 12,156 Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented details of Pakistani prisoners held abroad in a report submitted to the Senate.

According to the ministry's data, approximately 23,456 Pakistani nationals were imprisoned in various countries worldwide, with the majority held in Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia topped the list with 12,156 Pakistani prisoners.

The report further disclosed that 5,292 Pakistanis were incarcerated in the UAE, 811 in Greece, and 338 in Qatar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that efforts were underway to collect a decade-long record of prisoners from all missions and sub-missions globally.