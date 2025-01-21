Court maintains arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Court expressed displeasure over non-execution of arrest warrants.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad District and Session Courts have upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and expressed anger over the failure to execute these warrants.

The Senior Civil Judge of Islamabad, Mubashir Hassan Chishti, presided over the hearing of a case involving the recovery of liquor and arms against Gandapur. His lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, represented him in court.

During the hearing, a request for exemption from appearance was made on behalf of Gandapur, which was rejected by the court. The judge pointed out that the defendant repeatedly requested exemptions without appearing in court.

The court maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants and expressed displeasure over their non-execution. It also sought clarification from the DIG Operations regarding the failure to implement the court's orders.

Gandapur's lawyer urged the court to first decide on the defendant's request for acquittal.The judge responded, criticising the repeated exemption requests, which wasted the court's valuable time. Despite multiple warrants issued for Gandapur's arrest, no compliance report had been submitted.

The case, registered at the Bhara Kahu police station, has been adjourned until January 29.