Security forces intensify operation in Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces intensify operation in Kurram

Curfew has been imposed in Bagan

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 06:42:44 PKT

KURRAM (Dunya News) – Curfew has been imposed in Bagan area as security forces have intensified operation against terrorists to establish peace in the district, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies took control of bunkers and got Bagan and its surrounding areas evacuated.

The demolition of bunkers has been stopped. Thall- Parachinar main highway remained closed for traffic for the 112th day, resulting in the suspension of supply to more than 100 villages.

Business centers, petrol pumps and hotels remained closed in violence-affected areas.

Internet service remained suspended. The district administration has claimed to have identified miscreants involved in the attack on a convoy near Bagan.

It should be noted that a case of the attack was registered in CTD police station.

Anti-terrorism and other provisions were included in the FIR. As many as 19 persons were nominated in the case, besides 20 unidentified suspects.

In the FIR, it has been mentioned that the suspected terrorists opened fire on the convoy with heavy weapons.

In gun attack, two drivers were martyred and four officials sustained injuries, according to the FIR.