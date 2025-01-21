PTI wanted to contact establishment, and it succeeds: Khawaja Asif

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 04:33:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the PTI wanted to contact the establishment and it has succeeded in its motives.

Talking to the media, the PML-N leader said, “What is the need of dialogue with us, if they have contacted the establishment.

“The PTI has issued its statement in which it has said they have contacts with the establishment.”

“Contacts have developed with the establishment. If there is any demand for the release of the PTI founder, decision will be taken in the interests of the country”, the PML-N leader said.

Khawaja Asif said, “We will not take any external pressure in our internal affairs.

“We will not tolerate interference in our internal affairs. When the negotiations with the PTI started, the Al-Qadir Trust case against the PTI founder was in the court.

“Imran Khan himself said the decision of the case will not affect the negotiations,” Khawaja Asif said.

