Aleema says Imran wants no deal, but to face cases

Says PTI founder demands judicial commission on May 9 riots and Nov 26 ‘action’

Tue, 21 Jan 2025 04:00:17 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, has said his brother has clearly said that he will not strike any deal and face his cases.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said the PTI founder asked the committee to discuss two demands – formation of a commission of Supreme Court judges on May 9 violence and an impartial investigation into the May 9 riots and November 26 action.

Aleema added that PTI founder Imran Khan said innocent people should be released.

She said Imran Khan himself wanted to take the 190 million pound case to the High Court.

