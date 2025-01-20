President, PM felicitate Trump on becoming 47th US president

In his message, the President extended his best wishes for the new US President.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to working with Donald Trump to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership.

He said that over the years, two great countries have worked together closely to pursue peace and prosperity in the region and beyond for their peoples, adding that we shall continue to do so in the future.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed best wishes to President Donald Trump for a successful second term in office.

