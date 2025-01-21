Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation, said a news release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Upon his arrival at the GHQ, Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.