Political stability can only be achieved through dialogue: Gilani

Pakistan Pakistan Political stability can only be achieved through dialogue: Gilani

It is a negotiation, not a contest, between the opposition and the government.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 17:38:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani has stated that discussions, not a match, are taking place between the government and the opposition.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gilani said that a platform had been provided for dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government.

He said that it was a negotiation, not a contest, between the opposition and the government. The National Assembly provided a platform for talks between the government and PTI, and dialogue is the only solution for political stability in the country; there is no alternative, he added.

Yusuf Raza Gilani also mentioned that production orders were issued for Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, but he was not brought to the Senate session.

On another note, he praised the organization of the Media Cricket League, stating that it is a positive initiative that will promote healthy activities.