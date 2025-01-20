CM Maryam praises youth as future of Pakistan

CM also pledged to enhance scholarship from Rs30,000 to 50,000 next year

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) - Addressing a scholarship programme in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted her government's commitment to empowering youth through education.

The CM announced the conclusion of the scholarship distribution for this phase, promising future initiatives like free laptops and e-bikes to facilitate students' education. Highlighting merit-based scholarships, she assured that no recommendations influenced the selection process and vowed to resign if proven otherwise.

Maryam Nawaz praised the youth as the future of Pakistan, stating that the country's 65% young population is its greatest asset. She pledged to expand the scholarship programme from 30,000 to 50,000 next year and include students from second and third-year classes. She also expressed her desire to extend these initiatives to students in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Criticizing political opponents, she accused them of spreading false propaganda on social media and neglecting youth welfare during their tenure.

She contrasted her government's efforts with those who resort to violence and misinformation.

Maryam reiterated her commitment to serving Pakistan, highlighting the sacrifices made by law enforcement for the country's security and condemning attacks on institutions.

She concluded by urging the youth not to fall for misleading narratives, stressing the importance of education and national unity. Declaring her government's identity as protectors of Pakistan’s dignity, she said, "We are not people who were involved in May 9 incidents; we are who acted on May 28. We are the custodians of Pakistan's honour."