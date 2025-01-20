Two additional judges sworn in at Islamabad High Court

Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 15:28:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Two additional judges, Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Muhammad Azam Khan, were sworn in at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq. The event was attended by IHC judges, judicial officers, and representatives of the Bar Council and Bar Association.

Two days earlier, the Ministry of Law, with the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, issued a notification confirming the appointment of the two judges as additional judges of the IHC for one year.

It is noteworthy that the Judicial Commission, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, had recently approved the nominations of Sessions Judge Azam Khan and former Islamabad High Court Bar President Raja Inam Amin Minhas.