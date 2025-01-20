Rawalpindi ATC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Rawalpindi ATC extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in 32 cases

The cases are registered against him in Rawalpindi, Attock and Taxila

Follow on Published On: Mon, 20 Jan 2025 11:24:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court extended interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 32 different cases.

The ATC judge approved the extension in cases registered against him in Rawalpindi, Attock, Taxila and other areas.

Last week, an accountability court sentenced the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail terms in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

According to the verdict, Imran Khan will serve 14-year imprisonment and Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years.

Besides jail term, Imran Khan has been fined Rs1 million and Bushra Bibi half a million rupees. In case of failure to pay fine, Imran will have to undergo six months' additional imprisonment and Bushra Bibi for three months.

The court also ordered authorities to take control of Al-Qadir University. After pronouncement of the verdict, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom.

