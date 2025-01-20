British-Pakistanis have long history of service to society: Dr Faisal

Special event was attended by prominent British Pakistanis

MANCHESTER (Haseeb Arslan) - The High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal, attended an impressive gathering of British Pakistanis at the British Muslim Heritage Center in Manchester.

The event was organised by the Consulate General of Pakistan, Manchester in collaboration with the management of the British Muslim Heritage Center, Manchester.

The event was attended by prominent British Pakistanis including Afzal Khan MP, Yasmin Qureshi MP, Councillor Yasmine Dar, Hon Judge Ahmed Nadim, Raja Najabat Hussain, former members of parliament, local representatives, businessmen, lawyers and a number of successful youth members of Pakistani descent based in Manchester.

While welcoming the High Commissioner and honorable British Pakistanis, Consul General Tariq Wazir said this event was organised to highlight the achievements of young British Pakistanis and their significant contributions to the British society.

High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal, in his keynote address, said the achievements of British Pakistani youth were very impressive. "Our youth, especially girls, are excelling in every field in Britain and every Pakistani is proud of their success".

Dr Faisal highlighted that Pakistanis had been contributing to the British society. British Pakistanis has rendered substantial contributions in NHS, law and judiciary, banking, business and medium enterprises. In fields like cuisines, arts and music, British Pakistanis have bonded the British culture with Pakistan.

The high commissioner emphasised that anyone who has wronged or damaged the British social fabric should be punished, without any discrimination. However, portraying the entire community, due to acts of few criminals, with the same brush is unjust.

Dr Faisal said the Pakistanis in UK had a strong desire to rise further within the British society and set an example as positive contributors.

Afzal Khan MP said the British Pakistanis wanted to showcase their rich heritage to the world and became beacons of optimism. "Each and every contribution Pakistanis make is always positive." He stressed that media should highlight positive image of Islam and Pakistan.

Councillor Yasmine Dar, in her remarks, stated that Pakistani women play an integral part in British society. She advised the British Pakistani youth to engage into politics for the welfare of Pakistani community.

Honorable Judge Ahmed Nadim said "we as a community need not adopt a reactive approach. He emphasised that British Pakistanis are grateful for the opportunities and dignity British society has offered to them.

Hon Judge Nadim advised the youth to use their time constructively for the development of British society.

A panel discussion was also held by the British Pakistani youth representatives. They urged upon the community to unite for portraying a positive image of Muslim and Pakistani heritage. They stressed upon the need to engage with British youth to present the true image of Islam that professes peace and harmony.