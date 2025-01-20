Military Court trial case delisted by Supreme Court
Pakistan
The case was delisted due to the unavailability of the seven-member larger bench
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court has delisted the case regarding military court trials.
The Registrar's Office issued a notice stating the delisting of cases scheduled for hearings on January 20 and 21.
According to the notice, the military court case was delisted due to the unavailability of the seven-member larger bench.