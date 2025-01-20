In-focus

Military Court trial case delisted by Supreme Court

Military Court trial case delisted by Supreme Court

Pakistan

The case was delisted due to the unavailability of the seven-member larger bench

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court has delisted the case regarding military court trials.

The Registrar's Office issued a notice stating the delisting of cases scheduled for hearings on January 20 and 21.

Also Read: Refusal to provide military court records sparks SC's stern remarks

According to the notice, the military court case was delisted due to the unavailability of the seven-member larger bench. 

Related Topics
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Judiciary



Related News